Adams (knee) could see closing opportunities with Yoshihisa Hirano (undisclosed) now on the injured list, although manager Scott Servais has said he plans to utilize more than one pitcher in the role, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams has seemingly corroborated he's over last season's ACL injury, as he's been facing hitters in summer camp. The right-hander has some closing experience from his time in the minors, and his mid-90s fastball is certainly a tool that could serve him well in high-leverage situations.