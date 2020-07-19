Adams is one of 11 relievers that could make the Mariners' 30-man roster, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Adams has a good chance of picking up a few saves, though Yosh Hirano just reported back to camp. This highlights just how crowded the Mariners' bullpen will be, however - there's a good chance that the saves could be shared by multiple Mariners relievers again this season.