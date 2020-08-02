Adams (knee) is picking up his intensity in throwing sessions but remains without a firm timetable for his 2020 debut in part due to the Mariners' upcoming schedule, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'd love to get him off the mound or face some hitters before we go out on the road," manager Scott Servais said. "We just don't have as much time or field access on the road as we did in the past, so to do a live BP or simulated game on the road is really challenging."

The Mariners are currently in the midst of a homestand that runs through next Sunday. Based on Servais' comments, it's therefore likely Adams has to wait until at least Aug. 19, when Seattle returns from a nine-day road trip, to be activated. COVID-19 protocols do not allow players to be flown in during a road trip, either, meaning Adams would have to demonstrate he's ready for activation over the course of the next week to have a chance to travel with the team.