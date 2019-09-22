Mariners' Austin Adams: Exits with ankle injury
Adams exited Saturday's contest after injuring his ankle while covering first base, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Adams was able to face only two batters in the seventh inning prior to suffering the injury. The severity is still unknown, though it's unlikely the Mariners would push him to return this season if any lingering concerns remain.
