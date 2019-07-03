Adams (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits or walks and struck out all four batters he faced.

Adams' first career victory came in fittingly dominant fashion, an extension of how effective he's proven to be since arriving in Seattle. The right-hander needed only 17 pitches to get through Tuesday's outing, and he extended his scoreless-appearance streak to 11 while lowering his ERA to 2.38 and WHIP to 0.97 across 23.2 innings.