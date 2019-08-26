Adams (lat) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, recording one strikeout.

This was Adams' second and final scheduled rehab appearance with the Rainiers before moving his assignment over to Double-A Arkansas. The right-hander breezed through both of his Triple-A outings, firing a pair of scoreless frames while recording three strikeouts. Adams is expected to rejoin the Mariners when rosters expand Sept. 1.

