Adams (knee) is unlikely to rejoin the Mariners during their upcoming road trip, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners were hopeful that Adams would be able to throw a live bullpen session this weekend and return as early as Monday, but that's unlikely to happen since his knee isn't yet at 100 percent. The right-hander underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in October and has been recovering ever since. The team is scheduled to return to Seattle on Aug. 19, and Adams could return then if his knee returns to full strength during the road trip.