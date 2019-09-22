Mariners' Austin Adams: Likely done for season
Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Adams will "probably" be shut down for the season after hyperextending his knee during a collision in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Orioles in 13 innings, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Though the results of the MRI that Adams underwent earlier Sunday haven't been revealed, the Mariners skipper acknowledged that there's little to gain at this point by bringing the reliever back at this point in the season even if he avoids a major setback. The 28-year-old proved to be a pleasant surprise and was at times dominant during his 29 appearances out of the bullpen this season, posting a 3.94 ERA and 53:16 K:BB in 32 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: To undergo MRI•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Diagnosed with knee injury•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Strikes out side for victory•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Shutout inning in return from IL•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Impressive in second rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...