Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Adams will "probably" be shut down for the season after hyperextending his knee during a collision in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Orioles in 13 innings, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Though the results of the MRI that Adams underwent earlier Sunday haven't been revealed, the Mariners skipper acknowledged that there's little to gain at this point by bringing the reliever back at this point in the season even if he avoids a major setback. The 28-year-old proved to be a pleasant surprise and was at times dominant during his 29 appearances out of the bullpen this season, posting a 3.94 ERA and 53:16 K:BB in 32 innings.