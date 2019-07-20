Adams (shoulder) is playing catch at 105 feet and is working toward a bullpen session, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Adams will need to work up to 120 feet before he's able to partake in a bullpen session, but this latest reports implies he's not very far off that benchmark. The right-hander, who'd generated 16 scoreless appearances over 22 outings prior to his injury, will go on a rehab assignment before eventual activation.