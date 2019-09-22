Mariners' Austin Adams: Needs ACL surgery
Adams underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed damage to the ACL in his right knee, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. He'll require surgery to repair his knee and is expected to need 6-to-8 months to recover.
According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, Adams also relayed that he sustained meniscus damage to the knee and will delay his surgery until the inflammation he's been experiencing calms down. The health setback represents a disappointing conclusion to what had been a strong season for Adams, who emerged as a dominant relief weapon for Seattle in June before a lat injury kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. Adams rejoined the big club as a September callup, only for the knee injury he suffered Saturday to present a major obstacle heading into the offseason. The right-hander should have a key spot in the Seattle bullpen waiting for him once he's healthy again, but the timing of the knee procedure means he'll likely open 2020 on the injured list.
