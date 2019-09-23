Mariners' Austin Adams: Not expected back until June
Adams, who is scheduled to undergo surgery in the near future to address a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his left knee, isn't expected to be ready to pitch for the Mariners until June at the earliest, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Adams is expected to face a 6-to-8-month rehab and recovery period once the surgery is performed, but the Mariners are apparently planning to proceed cautiously with the right-handed reliever and keep him on the shelf beyond that projected timeline. Though Adams finished his first season with the Mariners with a 3.77 ERA in 29 appearances, his 15.1 K/9 rate was the fourth-best mark in baseball among all pitchers who covered at least 30 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for a high-leverage role out of the bullpen next summer once he's healthy again.
