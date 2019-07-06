Mariners' Austin Adams: Out with shoulder strain
Adams was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a Grade 1 right shoulder strain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Adams allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning Wednesday, and the shoulder strain could help explain some of his struggles. The 28-year-old had given up only three hits in 12.1 innings across his previous 11 appearances. Adams has no official timetable for his return but isn't expected to face a significant absence.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Takes first loss•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Grabs first big-league win•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Racking up holds, strikeouts•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Turns in clean inning as opener•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Working as opener•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...