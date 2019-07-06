Adams was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a Grade 1 right shoulder strain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning Wednesday, and the shoulder strain could help explain some of his struggles. The 28-year-old had given up only three hits in 12.1 innings across his previous 11 appearances. Adams has no official timetable for his return but isn't expected to face a significant absence.