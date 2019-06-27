Mariners' Austin Adams: Racking up holds, strikeouts
Adams claimed his seventh hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers, tossing a scoreless inning while giving up no hits and one walk and striking out two.
Adams has notched a hold in each of his past five appearances while submitting an eye-popping 15:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings during that stretch. The right-hander has clearly gained prominence at the back end of the Seattle bullpen, though Roenis Elias has been similarly brilliant of late and remains locked in as the team's closer. Given that Elias is a southpaw, Adams could become manager Scott Servais' top option for saves in situations where Seattle is opposing a string of tough left-handed bats in the ninth inning.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...