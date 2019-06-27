Adams claimed his seventh hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers, tossing a scoreless inning while giving up no hits and one walk and striking out two.

Adams has notched a hold in each of his past five appearances while submitting an eye-popping 15:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings during that stretch. The right-hander has clearly gained prominence at the back end of the Seattle bullpen, though Roenis Elias has been similarly brilliant of late and remains locked in as the team's closer. Given that Elias is a southpaw, Adams could become manager Scott Servais' top option for saves in situations where Seattle is opposing a string of tough left-handed bats in the ninth inning.