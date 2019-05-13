Adams was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Adams, who was acquired via trade after being designated for assignment by the Nationals earlier in the month, will take the roster spot of Dan Altavilla, who was sent to Double-A Arkansas on Monday. The 28-year-old Adams has spent most of the 2019 season in the minors, compiling a 2.19 ERA and 24:3 K:BB in 12.1 innings with Triple-A Fresno and Tacoma.

