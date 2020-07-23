Adams (knee) will remain on the 60-day injured list to begin the season, Lauren Smith of The News Tribune reports.

Adams had been working to return to full strength for the regular season after undergoing surgery on a torn ACL in September, but the team will give him more time to recover rather than rushing him back into action. Manager Scott Servais said that the team may have rushed the right-hander too much during camp. "We're slow playing him a little bit," Servais said. It's unclear when Adams could make his debut this season, but he could pitch in higher-leverage situations when he's ready to return.