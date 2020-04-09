Mariners' Austin Adams: Resumed throwing before pause
Adams (knee) had just resumed throwing the day that commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training, Eno Sarris of The Athletic reports.
Adams has continued throwing on his own as he makes his comeback from October ACL surgery. The 28-year-old has been assisted by some wearable technology, as he's donning a Motus sleeve that tracks stress on the elbow and provides data that Adams has been transmitting to Mariners coaches so they can monitor his daily workload. Adams has been solid during three separate big-league stints with the Nationals and Mariners over the last three seasons. His most extensive stretch in the majors came in 2019, when he logged a career-high 30 appearances in Seattle and produced a 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and stellar 40.8 percent strikeout rate across 32 innings.
