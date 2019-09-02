Mariners' Austin Adams: shutout inning in return from IL
The Mariners reinstated Adams (lat) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the Mariners' 11-3 win over the Rangers.
Adams struck out two and work around a base hit and double to lower his ERA to 3.55. The appearance was Adams' first with the Mariners in the second half after a lat strain kept him sidelined for nearly two months. Now that he's healthy again, Adams could gain a foothold in the Mariners' late-inning mix, which has been highly unsettled since Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland were shipped to Washington on July 31.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Impressive in second rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Expected back in September•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Tosses live BP•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Throws fastballs-only bullpen•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Side session on tap•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Continues ramping up throwing•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...