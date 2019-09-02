The Mariners reinstated Adams (lat) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the Mariners' 11-3 win over the Rangers.

Adams struck out two and work around a base hit and double to lower his ERA to 3.55. The appearance was Adams' first with the Mariners in the second half after a lat strain kept him sidelined for nearly two months. Now that he's healthy again, Adams could gain a foothold in the Mariners' late-inning mix, which has been highly unsettled since Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland were shipped to Washington on July 31.