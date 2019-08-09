Adams (lat) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams has been throwing from 140 feet within the last week, and he's finally been given the green light to toss a side session. He's been on the shelf since July 6 with a Grade 1 shoulder strain, so he'll likely need to toss a bullpen or two before progressing to a sim game or live batting practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories