Adams (2-2) was credited with the victory in a win over the White Sox on Sunday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out the side.

The 28-year-old put a recent three-appearance rough patch behind him in impressive fashion with Sunday's showing. Adams had given up a total of four earned runs across the 3.2 frames that encompassed his three previous trips to the mound, resulting in both his second loss and blown save of the season. Adams now has a trio of multi-strikeout outings over his last six trips to the mound, pushing his K/9 on the season to an eye-popping 15.3.