Adams' (lat) bullpen session Tuesday was limited to fastballs, but he's slated to add in breaking pitches during his next session later this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams seems to finally be gaining some momentum in his recovery. The right-hander has been on the injured list since early July, so when he does eventually work his way up to a rehab assignment, it's likely to be a fairly lengthy one.

