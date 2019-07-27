Mariners' Austin Adams: To resume throwing
Adams (shoulder), who'd been shut down from throwing earlier in the week, has been cleared to resume his prior activity level Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
A previous report had Adams throwing from a distance of 105 feet, but pain from scar tissue in his strained right shoulder led to a pause in his throwing program. The right-hander will need to demonstrate an ability to throw from 120 feet before progressing to a bullpen session as the next step in his recovery.
