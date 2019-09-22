Mariners' Austin Adams: To undergo MRI
Adams will have an MRI on his hyperextended left knee Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Adams left Saturday's contest after a collision at first base as he was trying to cover a play. While the team remains hopeful the injury is not serious, it was also noted that Adams is likely to be shut down for the remainder of the season.
