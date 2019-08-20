Mariners' Austin Adams: Tosses live BP
Adams (lat) threw live batting practice with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Adams felt good following Monday's throwing session, likely indicating that a rehab stint is on the horizon. The right-hander has been on the 10-day injured list since July 6 due to a Grade 1 shoulder strain, so he figures to need a handful of outings in the minors prior to being activated.
