Adams struck out two in a perfect first inning while working as the Mariners' opening pitcher for Sunday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

Wade LeBlanc followed Adams as the primary pitcher and was the pitcher of record after limiting the Angels to two runs in six frames. Adams has now worked as the Mariners' opener on two occasions and could do so again Wednesday in Minnesota, when Tommy Milone's turn comes up.

