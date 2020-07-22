Adams could begin the season on the 10-day injured list while he continues to recover from knee surgery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams underwent knee surgery during the offseason and pushed hard to work his way back to action, but manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that the team is unsure of whether he'll be ready to start the season. As a result, the team could place him on the 10-day injured list in order to provide him with more time. When he's ready to play, the right-hander could get some save chances with Yoshihisa Hirano (illness) working his way back to action.