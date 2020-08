Nola went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI during Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Nola gave the Mariners the first lead of the game with a two-out RBI single against Julio Urias in the first inning. He then regained the lead for Seattle in the third with a two-run homer off Dennis Santana. The 30-year-old has been solid so far this season, racking up three long balls and 12 RBI while batting .279/.338/.515.