Nola will have his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Nola signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in November and will make his way to the majors after slashing .327/.415/.520 in 55 games. According to Corey Brock of The Athletic, the 29-year-old has been playing first base with the Rainiers over the last month, and he could seemingly see some time there with the Mariners after the departure of Edwin Encarnacion.

