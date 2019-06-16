Mariners' Austin Nola: Joining big-league club
Nola will have his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Nola signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in November and will make his way to the majors after slashing .327/.415/.520 in 55 games. According to Corey Brock of The Athletic, the 29-year-old has been playing first base with the Rainiers over the last month, and he could seemingly see some time there with the Mariners after the departure of Edwin Encarnacion.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: Signs deal with Seattle•
-
Marlins' Austin Nola: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Austin Nola: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Austin Nola: Will work on catching at Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Austin Nola: Being converted to catcher•
-
Marlins' Austin Nola: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...