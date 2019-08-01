Mariners' Austin Nola: Slugs fourth homer in loss
Nola went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs overall in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The rookie continues to feast on big-league arms, with his multi-hit night qualifying as his fourth in the last six games. Nola wrapped up July with a flourish, going 10-for-23 with four doubles, one triple, Wednesday's homer and four RBI over the last six games of the month. His positional versatility -- Nola has logged time at catcher and each infield position except shortstop thus far -- is helping to afford him consistent playing time, but his outstanding work with the bat (.356/.405/.630 across 80 plate appearances) certainly is helping cement his case as well.
