Voth (2-0) got the win and was also credited with a hold against the Nationals on Sunday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Ryne Stanek struggled in the seventh inning while allowing two runs, narrowing the Mariners' lead to 6-5, but Voth served as a highly effective bridge to Andres Munoz in the ninth by retiring the side on a scant 11 pitches. Voth had allowed at least one earned run in three of his previous four outings -- including two straight -- but he still holds a respectable 3.80 ERA and impressive 0.98 WHIP across 19 appearances.