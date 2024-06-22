Voth (2-1) was charged with the extra-inning loss to the Marlins on Friday, allowing a walk-off RBI single on the one pitch he threw.

Voth was asked to preserve a 2-2 tie when he entered in the 10th after both Ryne Stanek and Andres Munoz had already worked an inning apiece, but he immediately faltered by allowing a game-winning single to Tim Anderson that plated automatic runner Jake Burger. Despite the quick stumble Friday, Voth has been a picture of consistency in the later innings recently, allowing just one earned run in his last 12 appearances while generating an 0.43 WHIP, one win and six holds in the 9.1 innings covering that span.