Mariners' Beau Amaral: Signs with Seattle
Amaral signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday.
Amaral was in the Reds organization last season and posted a .227/.304/.294 slash line over two seasons with Triple-A Louisville before heading to Lancaster in the Independent League last July. The 27-year-old should provide the Mariners some outfield depth in their farm system.
