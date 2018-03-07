Play

Mariners' Beau Amaral: Signs with Seattle

Amaral signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday.

Amaral was in the Reds organization last season and posted a .227/.304/.294 slash line over two seasons with Triple-A Louisville before heading to Lancaster in the Independent League last July. The 27-year-old should provide the Mariners some outfield depth in their farm system.

