Mariners' Ben Gamel: Activated from DL
Gamel (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
As expected, Gamel will join the Mariners for the first time all season after getting through a final minor-league rehab game with no issues Tuesday. The 25-year-old went 10-for-35 (.286) with five RBI and one stolen base in 10 minor-league rehab games split between High-A Modesto and Triple-A Tacoma. Gamel, who is expected to fill the larger side of a platoon in left field, should immediately jump back into the lineup with a righty in Gerrit Cole toeing the rubber for the Astros on Wednesday. To clear a roster spot for Gamel, Ariel Miranda was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Playing in minor-league game Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Slated for at least one more rehab game•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Won't be activated until Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Excels in first Triple-A rehab game•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Expects to return Friday•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...