Gamel (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

As expected, Gamel will join the Mariners for the first time all season after getting through a final minor-league rehab game with no issues Tuesday. The 25-year-old went 10-for-35 (.286) with five RBI and one stolen base in 10 minor-league rehab games split between High-A Modesto and Triple-A Tacoma. Gamel, who is expected to fill the larger side of a platoon in left field, should immediately jump back into the lineup with a righty in Gerrit Cole toeing the rubber for the Astros on Wednesday. To clear a roster spot for Gamel, Ariel Miranda was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.