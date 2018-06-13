Gamel went 3-for-4 with a double in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Gamel was back in the starting lineup after a night off Monday, and he pushed his June average to an impressive .421 with his second multi-hit effort of the month. The outfielder's offensive surge shows no signs of abatement, as he's now boosted his season average a full 100 points to .294 over his last 20 games. Coupled with a recent pledge from manager Scott Servais that Gamel and recent trade acquisition Denard Span will share playing time relatively evenly going forward, the 26-year-old's fantasy outlook has exponentially brightened in less than a month's time.