Gamel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though the Rangers deployed right-handed starting pitchers in both of the final two games of the season, Gamel didn't enter the lineup on either occasion. The 26-year-old proved valuable in those matchups with a .284/.371/.374 line (113 wRC+) across 240 plate appearances, but his lack of power may make the Mariners hesitant to commit to him as a full-time platoon player in 2019.