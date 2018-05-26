Gamel will serve as a reserve outfielder for the foreseeable future in the wake of Friday's acquisition of Denard Span via trade from the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Span is slated to serve as the everyday left fielder moving forward, while Guillermo Heredia and Mitch Haniger will continue to man center and right, respectively. That pushes Gamel to a bench role, although his ability to fill in at all three outfield spots should afford him semi-regular playing time. It's a setback for the fantasy value of the 26-year-old, who'd been logging regular playing time in the outfield. Gamel got 2018 off to a difficult start, but he'd begun coming out of his funk by boosting his season average 112 points to .233 during May.