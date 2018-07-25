Mariners' Ben Gamel: Comes through as pinch hitter
Gamel entered Tuesday's loss to the Giants as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.
Gamel was called on to hit for Guillermo Heredia with men on first and second and promptly delivered a single to left that plated Denard Span that knotted the game at 3-3. The 26-year-old has had his share of struggles at the plate after a stellar June in which he hit .351, seeing his season average tumble 16 points to a still-respectable .284 as a result of a 7-for-33 (.212) tally since July 1.
