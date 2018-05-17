Gamel went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Gamel's nightmarish start to the season saw his average dip as low as .128 as recently as May 4, but he appears to progressively be snapping out of his doldrums. The 25-year-old outfielder generated his first multi-hit effort of the season Wednesday, and he's now hit safely in six of the last nine games in which he's registered an at-bat. The modest but steady surge has lead to a solid .276 average in May, raising his season figure by 66 points to .194 over the aforementioned monthly low point in the process. While his overall numbers naturally have abundant room for improvement, Gamel's .275/.322/.413 line in 2017 lends credence to the notion that he can continue improving the more plate appearances he logs.