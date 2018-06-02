Gamel went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run and was also hit by a pitch in an extra-innings win over the Rays on Friday.

Denard Span was given the night off, affording Gamel the start in left field. He parlayed the opportunity into yet another productive effort at the plate, one that saw him lace his second three-bagger of the season and extend his hitting streak to seven games overall. Gamel's average remained below the Mendoza Line as recently as May 16, but he's turned his season around by hitting .413 (19-for-46) with three doubles, Friday's triple, a home run, three RBI, four walks and five runs in the subsequent 14 games.