Mariners' Ben Gamel: Continues hitting in Friday's start
Gamel went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run and was also hit by a pitch in an extra-innings win over the Rays on Friday.
Denard Span was given the night off, affording Gamel the start in left field. He parlayed the opportunity into yet another productive effort at the plate, one that saw him lace his second three-bagger of the season and extend his hitting streak to seven games overall. Gamel's average remained below the Mendoza Line as recently as May 16, but he's turned his season around by hitting .413 (19-for-46) with three doubles, Friday's triple, a home run, three RBI, four walks and five runs in the subsequent 14 games.
More News
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Pinch-hit double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Productive in Saturday's win•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Bumped down in depth chart due to trade•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Retreats to bench•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Records first home run•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Knocks in two Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...