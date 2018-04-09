Gamel (oblique) could rejoin the Mariners over the weekend, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gamel recently kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Modesto, marking the last step in his recovery from a strained oblique. He's appeared in four games thus far and has reported no issues, so barring any setbacks in the upcoming week of action, Gamel could be activated sometime over the weekend.