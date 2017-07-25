Mariners' Ben Gamel: Could see time at first base
Gamel is likely to see time at first base going forward whenever Danny Valencia needs a day off, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports. "I really have no reservations, if Danny needs a day here coming up, we're going to fire Gamel in there," manager Scott Servais said. "And I'd prefer it be on a day we had more of a fly-ball pitcher on the mound."
This isn't the first time there's been rumblings of infield playing time for Gamel, as he started taking grounders at the position before games back in early June. He saw one inning of game action at the position back on June 16 and feels he's ready to make occasional starts there as needed, particularly if it keeps him in the lineup.
