Mariners' Ben Gamel: Day off against Rangers
Gamel is out of the lineup against Texas on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gamel will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-4 with one walk and one stolen base during his first two games back from the disabled list (oblique) in the past couple days. In his place, Guillermo Heredia will start in left and bat ninth.
