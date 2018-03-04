Mariners' Ben Gamel: Dealing with side issue
Gamel is expected to miss 4-5 additional days due to an issue in his side, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Gamel has already underwent an MRI and is awaiting a diagnosis from team doctors. Once that happens, a clearer return timetable should be given for the outfielder.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....