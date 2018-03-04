Gamel is expected to miss 4-5 additional days due to an issue in his side, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Gamel has already underwent an MRI and is awaiting a diagnosis from team doctors. Once that happens, a clearer return timetable should be given for the outfielder.

