Gamel went 2-for-4 with a a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Athletics.

Gamel played a major role in the Mariners victory, driving in the team's first two runs of the game and scoring the decisive run. Gamel has managed to reach base consistently since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, recording a .366 on-base percentage across 30 plate appearances. He hasn't supplemented that in any meaningful way however, as Saturday's steal was his first in that span to go along with four RBI and six runs scored.