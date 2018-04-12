Mariners' Ben Gamel: Excels in first Triple-A rehab game
Gamel (oblique) went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a walk in Triple-A Tacoma's 13-0 win over Fresno on Tuesday.
Gamel picked up right where he'd left off with High-A Modesto, where he hit safely in four of five rehab outings. The outfielder was afforded a rest day Wednesday after taking the field for six straight days, as well as in anticipation of a Friday debut with the big-league club, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Ben has played a lot and traveled around a lot, so we're probably going to give him the day off," manager Scott Servais said. "He didn't have Spring Training, where you play a couple days and then get a day off to regroup. We want to make sure he's in a good spot going forward."
