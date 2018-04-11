Gamel (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Mariners on Friday for the series opener against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gamel had five rehab appearances with High-A Modesto with no issues and will join Triple-A Tacoma for additional work before the weekend series against Oakland. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a strained right oblique since early March and upon his return should resume starting duties in left field for the Mariners.

