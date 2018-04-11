Mariners' Ben Gamel: Expects to return Friday
Gamel (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Mariners on Friday for the series opener against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gamel had five rehab appearances with High-A Modesto with no issues and will join Triple-A Tacoma for additional work before the weekend series against Oakland. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a strained right oblique since early March and upon his return should resume starting duties in left field for the Mariners.
