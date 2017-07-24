Mariners' Ben Gamel: Extends hitting streak in series finale
Gamel went 1-for-4 with an RBI infield single in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.
Gamel was a thorn in the side of his former squad throughout the weekend series, and Sunday's single served to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The rookie has compiled five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) during that stretch, which has helped lead to six of his eight RBI in July. While his overall .237 average for the month has plenty of room for improvement, Gamel retains an impressive .320/.371/.458 line for the season.
