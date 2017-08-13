Gamel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gamel regularly starts against right-handed pitchers like the Angels' Parker Bridwell, but he'll take a seat after starting the past five contests and producing only four hits in 20 at-bats. The outfielder has slumped to a .128 average in August, which could prompt manager Scott Servais to explore other starting options if Gamel fails to turn things around in his subsequent appearances. Guillermo Heredia will enter the lineup in Gamel's stead Sunday.