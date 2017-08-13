Mariners' Ben Gamel: Gets day off Sunday
Gamel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gamel regularly starts against right-handed pitchers like the Angels' Parker Bridwell, but he'll take a seat after starting the past five contests and producing only four hits in 20 at-bats. The outfielder has slumped to a .128 average in August, which could prompt manager Scott Servais to explore other starting options if Gamel fails to turn things around in his subsequent appearances. Guillermo Heredia will enter the lineup in Gamel's stead Sunday.
More News
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Knocks in two against A's•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: On bench for Game 2•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Day off Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Hitting streak now at 16•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Improves hitting streak to 13 games•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Ropes three-bagger in shutout victory•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...