Gamel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Seattle's 10-7 defeat to Colorado on Friday.

Gamel is now hitting .287 following this three-hit performance, so he continues to hit for good average, and he's getting on base at a solid .358 clip in his part-time platoon role in Seattle's outfield. He continues to offer virtually nothing in terms of run production, however, as he's gone yard just once in his 181 at-bats and he's driven in just 10 runs.