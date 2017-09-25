Gamel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Indians.

Gamel went deep for the first time since a week prior, posting his fourth round tripper of September. The rookie now has monthly bests in both homers (four) and RBI (14) in September, although his second half hasn't come close to living up to his pre-All-Star break numbers. Gamel has only slashed .228/.264/.386 in 70 plate appearances since the Midsummer Classic, although he's actually hit three more homers in 44 fewer plate appearances.