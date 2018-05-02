Mariners' Ben Gamel: Heads to bench Wednesday
Gamel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gamel has collected a hit in two straight games, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Brett Anderson. Ichiro Suzuki will start in left field and hit ninth in his stead.
More News
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...